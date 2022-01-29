50 inaugural trees have been planted in the district to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations - with plans for more over the coming year.

The planting was carried out in Newmarket, and was made possible by a £29,500 grant from the Forestry Commission to West Suffolk Council.

The council is taking part in the 'Queen's Green Canopy' scheme, which invites people across the UK to carry out plantings in their local area.

Councillor Andy Drummond planting trees at George Lambton Playing Field in Newmarket.

While the initiative is meant to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee this year, it is hoped that the trees will make a positive contribution towards the local fight against climate change.

Last year, West Suffolk Council planted 1,500 trees across the district.

The Forestry Commission's recent donation will also provide for the maintenance of the Jubilee trees going forward.

The council's portfolio holder for regulatory and environment, Councillor Andy Drummond, said: "It is fitting that the first trees of the Queen’s Green Canopy in West Suffolk were planted in Newmarket which has strong links with her majesty who often visits the town.

"West Suffolk Council has a strong track record for tree planting and management which is an important part of our programme to help West Suffolk be carbon neutral by 2030.

"Trees have great benefits not only for the environment and local habitat but also the mental health and wellbeing of our communities, something that is even more important during the pandemic."