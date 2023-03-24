A Newmarket woman has shared her story after help from a careers advice service run by Racing Welfare helped her land her dream job and regain her confidence after redundancy.

Julie Lingham was 52 when she was made redundant in September 2021 from her job at the British Racing School after 12 years in a senior role she had always enjoyed.

She said: “It really did hit me, being made redundant. My brother, who lived in North Wales, was very ill with motor neurone disease and died in January so I lost my confidence a bit."

Julie at work at Chelmsford racecourse ready to scan the microchip of a new arrival and check the groom’s identity. Picture: Julie Lingham

"I don’t think I’d ever felt before and you do wonder whether age is against you when you’re going for jobs at my age."

Julie spoke to Michelle Douglas, from Careers in Racing, and told her that she would be interested in a career as an Equine Welfare Integrity Officer or EWIO, as part of a team responsible for the security of racecourse stable yards and the welfare of horses at race meetings throughout the country.

“She asked me about my CV and I realised I had not touched it for probably around 20 years,” said Julie, who was recommended to make contact with Racing Welfare’s Careers Advice and Training Service (CATS).

“I hadn’t heard of it before, but I was put through to Zoe Hendricks who was fantastic and she and Michelle arranged for me to have a shadowing day with an EWIO team.”

At that point an opening for an EWIO position turned up and, with help from Zoe, Julie prepared an up-to-date CV and an application for the job.

“She didn’t do the CV for me, but she pointed me in the right direction, gave me some ideas then left it to me,” said Julie, who was invited for an interview and offered the job with her new employers, the British Horseracing Authority commenting explicitly on the quality of her CV.

Julie’s success was marked by CATS when she was runner-up in their annual Personal Development Awards and attended an awards lunch and ceremony at Newmarket Racecourse.

Now settled in her new job, Julie said: “The experience gave me back my confidence and, without a doubt, I’m back to my old self. I love the job and I’m probably at the happiest I have been for a long time. CATS were amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”