The fund-raising efforts of a Red Lodge woman could help change the lives of patients being treated for pancreatic cancer.

Julie Wilcock lost her mum, Margaret, a carer who worked for the NHS, to the illness in August 2017 when she was just 59.

Determined to turn her devastating loss into something positive, Julie made it her mission to raise awareness, as well as vital funds, to help local people fighting pancreatic cancer.

Julie Wilcock (right) with Gerald Coteman, director of the Elizabeth Coteman Fund, and Hannah Steward.

She set up a fund called BE WISE and set about organising fund-raising events. By the following November she had raised £5,500 thanks to Just Giving appeals and her first charity bingo night held at Red Lodge’s Millennium Centre.

A year later, in 2019, Julie organised her second bingo event, doubling what she had raised the previous year and taking her total raised to more than £10,000 in two years.

The money went to the Elizabeth Coteman Fund, a leading specialist pancreatic cancer charity which provides support to patients and their families.

And it has been used to buy equipment which helps dietetic health professionals to assess diet and nutrition needs of cancer patients. From this assessment, personal nutrition plans can be developed and while the equipment will help with dietary plans for all cancer patients at West Suffolk Hospital it will be particularly useful for supporting pancreatic cancer patients whose diagnosis usually brings particular nutritional challenges and for whom dietetic support and advice is a vital part of their care.

The Covid pandemic delayed the presentation of the equipment to the the hospital but, last week, Julie and Gerald Coteman, director of the Elizabeth Coteman Fund, were able to finally hand it over to senior community oncology dietician, Hannah Steward, who said it would be a real boost for the dietetics team, and a significant service improvement.

“Mum had significant problems with her weight and this equipment really helps assess dietary needs and can prevent weight loss which can see patients too weak to receive their chemotherapy,” said Julie.

“I am really glad the hospital now has it but sad it was not there five years ago when it could have helped mum.

“Getting in early and getting patients the right nutrition can really make all the difference

and the key thing here is that the money I raised is helping people locally.”