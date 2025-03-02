Newmarket’s July Course has been ranked one of the country’s top racecourses.

The popular summer course is rated one of the top 15 tracks in the UK for 2024 has also been awarded three excellence accolades.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International director, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the result of this year’s quality assured racecourse scheme and to receive three Race Courses Association (RCA) excellence accolades.

Top class racing at Newmarket's July Course as Mill Stream, right, wins the 2024 July Cup

“This is a reflection on the whole team and the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year.

“We look forward to continuing to improve and remaining as one of the top 15 racecourses in the country for customer experience.”

In alphabetical order, the leading racecourses for customer experience in 2024 were: Aintree, Ascot, Chelmsford City, Cheltenham, Chester, Doncaster, Hamilton Park, Haydock Park, Kelso, Market Rasen, Musselburgh, Newbury, Newmarket, Perth and York.

Each racecourse listed above scored 89 per cent or higher in the assessment, with the top-scoring racecourse scoring 96 per cent.

The July Course also won RCA excellence accolades for its customer service, cleanliness and toilet facilities.

Newmarket’s two courses are assessed in alternate years and the Rowley Mile was an award winner in 2023.

The 2025 season gets under way with the three-day bet365 Craven Meeting starting on April 15 and is followed by the Betfred Guineas Festival, which starts on May 2.

The July Course season runs throughout June, July and August, with this year’s Newmarket Nights series showcasing the likes of Tom Jones, Natasha Bedingfield and Sugababes.