A jury has been sworn in ahead of the trial of a building company boss accused of fraud.

Wayne Murfet, 41, of Freckenham Road, Chippenham, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today, having denied 14 counts of fraud plus two counts of making or supplying articles for use in fraud on April 24.

These related to offences alleged to have been committed between October 2018 and August 2019.

Murfet appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today

The charges relate to 36 false certificates of completion of building works, intending they would be used in the conveyancing of flats at 146-148 High Street, Newmarket.

Murfet and Lors Homes Ltd also previously denied fraud by failing to disclose to the purchasers of six flats that building works had not been certified as complete by the building control department at West Suffolk Council.

Murfet also denied providing a false certificate of completion of building works, intending it would be relied upon during the conveyancing of a house at The Paddocks, Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, Newmarket.

Murfet, alongside Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd, denied failing to disclose to the purchaser of a plot at Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, Newmarket, that building works at the property had not been certified as complete by the building control department of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Lors Homes Ltd is now in liquidation.

The jury consisted of eight women and four men.

The trial was supposed to begin in February last year but was delayed.

Murfet attended court in person while wearing a grey suit.

The trial will begin at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

It is expected to last for two weeks.

Defending Murfet will be Julian Christopher, while Andrew Copeland will prosecute.