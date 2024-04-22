Jury sworn in at Ipswich Crown Court ahead of trial of Newmarket man Olubunmi Abodundee accused of murdering his wife
Published: 12:41, 22 April 2024
| Updated: 15:09, 22 April 2024
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Newmarket man accused of killing his wife.
Olubunmi Abodundee, 48, of Exning Road, is charged with murdering Taiwo Abodundee, 41.
Police entered a house, in Exning Road, at 9.55am on November 28 discovered her body.
At Ipswich Crown Court today, the jury was sworn in.
The trial is due to commence tomorrow and is expected to run until May 10.
Defending Abodundee will be Nneka Akudolo. Prosecuting will be Stephen Spence.
Abodundee first appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on November 30.