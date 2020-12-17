A local bus driver is fined after his local bus hit a local girl on a local road. This was a case of obvious local interest. So where was it heard? Answer: Colchester.

Here’s another question. How many local people have been to Colchester lately or at all? How many Newmarket or Ely people regard Colchester as part of our shared locality? How many who, lacking a car, would know how to get to Colchester to be good citizens and watch 'their' court at work? Yet we are told this is local justice.

Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. If this was justice then, as Mr Bumble said, “The law is a ass.”

Our homes are no longer our castles. We may have become accustomed to constant appearances on cctv while out shopping or taking a stroll but it took the bizarre and alarming spying case at Ely and Soham to bring home to me just how watched we all are.

The Fordham man who bugged his ex-wife at two homes is truly terrifying. Technology has made sinister snooping quite easy.

Yet not all nosiness is malign. An exaggerated interest in neighbours' home lives is nasty but at least it sometimes alerts a community to a domestic crisis, even a death no-one otherwise suspected. Even gossip can be constructive in an unintended way.

That said, secret microphones in the bedroom, installed perhaps by strangers, even cameras watching us are a nightmare idea.

The strange thing is that in this case the perpetrator was caught by a bit of old-fashioned watchfulness by the victim’s neighbour. She had seen her ex-husband entering the Soham house in her absence. Thus a 'nosey' neighbour was utterly justified.

So the evil snooper was caught by the benign snooper. Drawing the line in the several sorts of watching the folk next door is never easy. One is disgusting but another is honest vigilance. Even the police actually ask us to do it. Consider how Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Police, has been urging relatives and friends to look out for the signs of domestic abuse and report it if they believe someone they know is suffering as a result of it.

Newmarket’s Lee Johnson is the new head coach of Sunderland, that great football club whose decline from Premier to League One has been so distressing.

By chance, I know many Sunderland supporters and I can assure Lee he will not find a more devoted bunch of stalwart optimists.

History, community, unshakeable loyalty is the hallmark of English football and in these terrible times that is all some of them are left with.

I see Suffolk County Council is making a big effort to protect endangered species.

I have a little list: village pub landlords, police officers, village school teachers, vicars of a single parish, real gypsies, teenagers not wearing headphones and prepared to talk to me, people who send me real handwritten letters, people who sing songs with a melody and understandable lyrics … I could go on but I sense you do not see me as a species worthy of protection.

I am certainly no angel. I was a beastly little boy but I never at my worst have felt the least impulse to smash up people’s property.

I’ve played tricks on old ladies, made insolent anonymous phone calls, scrumped apples, told barefaced lies, made life misery for a trainee teacher and I’m still capable of cruel sarcasm. But I have never seen the point of just breaking things. Why did those boys break into the New Cheveley Road allotments in Newmarket and pull up plants? What drove them to do it? They must have had a purpose. Even my dog must have a purpose when she chews up my mail.

If we knew what makes boys do such things perhaps we could control them better. My guess is that it has something to do with anger, perhaps jealousy and perhaps a lack of love.

Worshippers wishing to attend Midnight Mass at St Mary’s in Newmarket on Christmas Eve must book in advance this year. Covid takes the spontaneity out of such joyful or solemn occasions.

Booking your place somehow spoils it. I think of how Chinese people attending mass spontaneous rallies in Tiananmen Square in Beijing are allocated numbered places marked on the ground. And in Nepal at one time climbers had to book their turn to climb Everest. Now this damnable disease is making us book, too.

