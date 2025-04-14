Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A142 Fordham Road blocked and person injured outside Snailwell, near Newmarket, after crash between lorry and car

By Cameron Reid
-
Published: 07:54, 14 April 2025

A key road is blocked and a person has been injured following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called at 6.34am to reports of the two-vehicle collision on the A142 Fordham Road, outside Snailwell, near Newmarket.

The route is blocked both ways and recovery is on its way.

The A142 outside Snailwell is blocked after a crash between a lorry and a car. Picture: Google Maps/iStock
A Suffolk Police spokesperson said one person has been hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening.

An ambulance is at the scene.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues in the area.

