A key road near Newmarket is blocked and a person has been taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a lorry and a motorbike.

Police were called at about 1.45pm to the A142 Fordham Road, near Windmill Hill, on the approach to the A14 Newmarket Bypass at junction 37.

The East of England Ambulance Service and air ambulance crew are both in attendance.

The A142 near Newmarket is blocked and a person has been taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a lorry and a motorbike. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

The A142 is blocked.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious injury and has been taken by road ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

According to the AA traffic map, there are queues building in the area.