A key route near Newmarket has reopened after a crash that blocked the road for several hours.

Emergency services were called to the B1063, near Ashley, shortly after 9.40am.

The road was blocked both ways near the junction with Moulton Road, according to the AA route planner.

B1063 in Cheveley near Ashley is blocked. Picture: Google Maps

The crash affected traffic between Newmarket and the village, with queues at the scene.

The road reopened shortly after 1pm.