B1063 near Newmarket reopens after crash outside Ashley
Published: 12:52, 04 March 2023
| Updated: 13:24, 04 March 2023
A key route near Newmarket has reopened after a crash that blocked the road for several hours.
Emergency services were called to the B1063, near Ashley, shortly after 9.40am.
The road was blocked both ways near the junction with Moulton Road, according to the AA route planner.
The crash affected traffic between Newmarket and the village, with queues at the scene.
The road reopened shortly after 1pm.