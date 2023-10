A key route near Newmarket was closed last night after a crash.

Police and ambulance crews were alerted to the B1506 between Kentford and Moulton.

This comes after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Myself, @NSRAPT and @EastEnglandAmb were present along the B1506 near to Moulton/ Kentford in #Newmarket after a 2 vehicle collision on the crossroads this evening!­čÜö

We closed the road temporarilyÔŁî , however it has since reopened­čÜÖ #DriveToArrive #Fatal4

#1088 #1884 pic.twitter.com/8CtXALy1sh — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 3, 2023

The road was blocked off, but reopened shortly after 7pm.