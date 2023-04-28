More news, no ads

A key route through Newmarket has been partially blocked after a crash between two cars.

Police were alerted to the B1103 Exning Road, near the turning into Studlands Park Industrial Estate, at 2.45pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A Vauxhall Astra and Kia Sportage hit each other at the junction.

The B1103 at Studland Industrial Estate is partially blocked after a crash involving two cars. Picture: Google Maps

There have no reported injuries, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

Both parties have exchanged insurance details, however, one vehicle will require recovery, he added.

The road is partially blocked, so motorists have been advised of delays in the area.

Recovery teams have been called