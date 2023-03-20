Plans to transform a key building in the centre of Newmarket into flats have moved a step closer after an application to change its use was approved, despite concerns over parking and public transport.

The Rutland Chambers building in High Street, which is currently home to Chophouse Barbering on the ground floor, with a Thai massage parlour moving into the neighbouring unit, will see the vacant offices on the first, second and third floor made into seven flats.

This comes after a proposal to change the building's use from commercial to homes was granted by West Suffolk Council earlier this month.

The Rutland Chambers building on Newmarket High Street. Picture: Kaia Nicholl

Submitted by Parker Planning Services Ltd, a prior application was refused in December last year after a proposed vehicle loading bay and cycle storage unit were found to not be within the boundary.

However, these issues have been resolved in the latest application and approval was granted on March 7.

Concerns were raised by the town council, who objected to the design on the grounds of loss of retail space and cited issues with a lack of parking and inadequate public transport provision.

But, granting approval, West Suffolk Council deemed the proposal did not create a loss of retail space as the ground floor units would remain available for commercial use.

And the Highway Authority had no objection, but sought clarification on waste disposal, to which the council said existing bin collection arrangements, which see rubbish collected from the back of the building, would continue.