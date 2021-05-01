Three people have been arrested after police found a kidnapped person in a car in Newmarket.

Eagle eyed road cops saw a Volkswagen Golf acting suspiciously on the A14 near the town, and demanded the driver pull into a car park near Fordham Road.

While speaking to the driver and passengers of the black Volkswagen, officers were told by colleagues at West Midlands Police that one of the occupants had been kidnapped from Norfolk.

Road cops found a kidnapped person in a car travelling on the A14 near Newmarket (46749907)

Three people in the car were arrested by officers from the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The kidnapped person, a police spokesman said, had been a victim of human trafficking and was being safeguarded.

The spokesman urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact 101 quoting CAD407 of Thursday, April 29.

