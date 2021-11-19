If you don’t like the latest plans for improving our bus service, there will be another one along in a minute.

Making it possible for people to move around this area straddling the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire border has been a problem for decades. It is even more acute now with pressure to reduce the use of private cars.

At least the latest initiative is approaching the problem methodically rather than just patching up a threadbare network.

John Bone, the columnist who gets Newmarket talking.

All credit to Peter Hulbert and other Newmarket councillors for responding positively to the Mayor of Peterborough and Cambs and his attempt to start by finding out what ordinary people want from a bus service.

A key phrase is: “We will put more people in touch with better opportunity.” That would not just be for jobs but for leisure, too. Getting better links with Cambridge would all be fine and dandy but I am left wondering about those scores of small villages, particularly in the tangle of Suffolk’s lanes. Buses are rarities there. Cars keep communities in touch with the world. If, as we are urged to do, we cut back on cars for the planet’s sake, how will kids from the sticks spread their wings?

----

May I fire the first shot in my annual campaign to improve the quality of Christmas meals shared by scores of local clubs and societies?

Because the proper kitchens are often not available, caterers are hard put to cope with traditional turkey and all the trimmings. We end up solemnly chomping our way through rubbery poultry, tepid veg and pasty spuds. The gravy can be grim. Why do we insist on submitting ourselves to turning what should be a jolly get-together with friends into a culinary ordeal?

Last year I suggested industrial quantities of delicious and universally popular (with carnivores anyway) shepherd’s pie or cottage pie. It is almost impossible to make a muck of that given good ingredients.

This year I propose something even simpler and even more delicious: sausage and mash. After all, Newmarket is the national Headquarters of sausages as well as racing.

I see the scene now as all those over-60s, sports clubs and associated societies pull their crackers and scoff their bangers.

Shove a sprig of holly in the mash if you must.

----

A small example of how the wheel of history works lies in the current campaign to get orchards going in East Cambs. The Create an Orchard scheme gives community groups a starter kit so they can get going and get growing towards a leafy landscape. How many enthused by this imaginative vision realise that Cambridgeshire rivalled Kent for fruit? Orchards extended for thousands of acres. Almost all gone. Still, fruit wood burns sweet and I hope the present planting lasts longer.

----

A man who arrived at an Ely auctioneers’ office with a watch initially valued at £500,000, was described as “rather scruffy-looking.” Anywhere else a combination of scruffiness and wealth would be a surprise. However, as we all know, that shambling tramp in the marketplace is probably a Fen farmer owning a few thousand fertile acres and worth a few millions. Indeed, I always make

a point of being particularly polite to down-and-outs. You never know.

----

When I reflect on what a heedless, selfish little ruffian I was at the age of nine I can only marvel at boys like Emil Skorek. Emil is the Red Lodge lad who is running 3k daily throughout the month to raise funds for a brain tumour charity. November days are short and chilly but Emil trots on. When I was his age it was all my mum could do to get me out of bed. Now Emil is far from alone among local boys and girls in committing time to good works in their already busy days.

Are these modern kids more moral than me? Are they a new more virtuous generation? I doubt it, not just because it eases my conscience but because I do not think it possible for human

nature and behaviour to change so much so fast. No, my theory is that I might have been a nicer, kinder little boy if I had known more about the world around me, its needs and its nastiness. But two things have happened. Pursuit of privacy that made a virtue of “keeping ourselves to ourselves” and not interfering in anyone else’s life has greatly diminished.

Second, we live our lives more openly. We’re on first name terms with strangers. And modern media, so often reviled for its intrusive, gossipy nosiness, makes us aware of other people’s problems. Not only does this inspire us to action but the same technology makes it possible to move money about. Now I feel as if I came from the Dark Ages and how I envy as well as admire Emil.

----

I’m not fussy over friends. Quite a number of them go shooting pheasants. They sometimes complain that they shoot many more than they can eat or sell. I raise my eyebrows but keep my counsel. However, when a court case like that concerning a Lakenheath gamekeeper comes up it is harder to keep my cool. It appears that in order to keep game birds alive long enough to be shot at least one buzzard was poisoned.

Buzzards are not only a joy to the eye and ear, they are protected by law. All I know about the skies of Lakenheath is that they are usually full of war birds. But my share of sky has increasing numbers of buzzards. Their mastery of flying so high in stormy winds, keeping in touch with one another by that thrilling screech, is sheer delight. The idea of killing them in order to help you kill another breed of bird is beyond me.

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion

Read more Newmarket news