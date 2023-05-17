Days after the eyes of the world were on them as they were crowned at Westminster Abbey, their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a low-key visit to yards in Newmarket, where he has horses in training.

The royal couple had spent Tuesday morning in Cambridge as the King carried out his first royal engagement since the Coronation, when he visited the Whittle Laboratory where a £58 million centre will be built to help speed up the development of net zero aviation.

The King and Queen were then due to head for their Norfolk estate at Sandringham, where they were reportedly planning to spend a few quiet days after a tumultuous week.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham.

But, as his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II had done many times, he made private visits to the stables of Sir Michael Stoute, John and Thady Gosden, William Haggas and Sir Mark Prescott to inspect his horses, some of which may be taking to the track at Epsom and Royal Ascot.

At the Gosden’s Clarehaven yard, the King and Queen were shown Saga, which had gone close to chalking up a win on Coronation Day but was beaten a head in the Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket.

The King also visited Freemason Lodge, home of Sir Michael Stoute, where, in the early years of her long reign, all the late Queen’s horses were trained by Capt Cecil Boyd-Rochfort.

After a call at William Haggas’s Somerville Lodge yard, in Fordham Road, the King and Queen made their way to Sir Mark Prescott’s yard in Moulton Road.

Sir Mark said: “It was marvellous for the King to come just a few days after the Coronation. He inspected his two fillies and I gave him a tour of Heath House and Osborne Stables, which he enjoyed.”