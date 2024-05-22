A litter of kittens have been rehomed after being found at a housing development in Suffolk.

They were found at Chancery Park, Exning, near Newmarket, which is being developed by Persimmon Homes Suffolk.

The four kittens were spotted by a forklift driver and, as the RSPCA were unable to take them in, members of staff at Persimmon decided to adopt them.

The four kittens were found at the development in Chancery Park, Exning. Picture: Persimmon Homes

They were spotted by a forklift driver. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Members of staff adopted the kittens. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Accounts assistant Tilly Button with her sister Jessie and the two new additions to their home. Picture: Persimmon Homes

The other two kittens have been taken in by Sam Cooper, assistant site manager. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Sam Cooper, assistant site manager, took two under his wing while Tilly Button, accounts assistant, has adopted the other two.

Sales director Lucy Woodhall said: “Our team have really gone the extra mile, rescuing the kittens from the site and taking them into their hearts and homes.

“At Persimmon, we strive the find everyone their dream home and that is exactly what these kittens have with Sam and Tilly.”