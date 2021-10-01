Newmarket-based master saddler Coralie Chung has landed another top award at this year’s Society of Master Saddlers’ national saddlery competition.

Coralie won the side saddle class and took home the Side Saddle Association trophy, a prize she also won in 2018.

“I have worked in the industry for 30 years and this win is very, very, special,” said Coralie.

Coralie Chung

“I was trained by some fantastic saddlers over the years and this success, like the win three years ago, this is very much testament to the time and effort they took to help me gain more knowledge and skills over that period.”

She said her winning side saddle had been designed with a client in mind and the horse that she rides was also taking part in para-dressage.

“To win the class again is just brilliant, I am so pleased, all the time it takes makes the win even more special.”

Coralie is based in Newmarket where she has her workshop and only makes side saddles.

Her winning competition entry, which was made specifically for the contest, took a year from design to completion and was made completely by hand. “It’s a labour of love,” she said.

“Larger companies stopped making side saddles in the 1960s. They were expensive and made to fit both the client and her horse,” said Coralie, “and the makers always put a label inside to say who the saddle was for and who made it and many of the old side saddles have a fascinating history.”

The competition, which was supported by The Worshipful Company of Saddlers, continues to be hugely popular promoting expertise and craftsmanship in the saddlery industry.

