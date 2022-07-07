After three years since the last full capacity event, Newmarket Racecourse's Moët & Chandon July Festival is back, beginning with Ladies Day today.

With gates opening at 10.50am ahead of a packed race day, which includes the Princess of Wales's Close Brothers Stakes and July Stakes, there is plenty to do on one of the most popular days of the year.

But what do you need to know ahead of one of the busiest days in the Newmarket calendar?

Denise Gleed and Julia Higgins, from Essex, at Ladies Day in 2019. Picture by Mark Westley.

The racing

Despite the 10.50am opening time, racing doesn't officially begin until 1.20pm.

The first race of the day is the six furlong EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, before The Bahrain Trophy at 1.50pm.

At 2.25pm is The Close Brothers July Stakes, with The BetBoost at bet365 Handicap Stakes taking place at 3pm.

Finalists of the previous Style Awards at Newmarket Ladies Day. Picture: Keith Heppell

The race of the day is the 3.35pm Princess of Wales's Close Brothers Stakes over 12 furlongs, with Mostahdaf the current favourite.

Racing ends with the The Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at 4.10pm and The Weatherby's Hamilton Handicap Stakes at 4.40pm.

The Style Awards

Off the track, the coveted style awards will this year focus on sustainability.

Over £5,000 will be on offer for the awards, with the 'Best Dressed Racegoer' award open to all in attendance.

Previous winner of the Style Awards Emily Roberts. Picture: Keith Heppell

The judging panels includes Beatrice Turner, an ethical fashion advocate and and sustainability activist, and is completed by Velvet Magazine editor Alice Ryan, fashion influencer Amy Owen and partners of the event House of Cavani.

Beatrice said: “I can’t wait to see some of the outfits racegoers have been preparing, and I’m sure there will be plenty who have waiting a long time to showcase their style.

“I’m really keen to see how people will promote sustainability through their outfits and it’s great that this year’s Style Awards will reflect the increased focus within fashion on looking at the long term.

“It should be a great day after two years affected by the pandemic and we want to see outfits which both look good and do good on 7th July.”

Newmarket July Course Ladies Day 2019. Picture by Mark Westley

Even if you are not a winner of the £5,000 first prize, a range of other prizes are also on offer.

Entrants also have the opportunity to win dinner and drinks at the Clayton Hotel in Cambridge, a range of gin from the Heart of Suffolk distillery, and a luxury Italian delicatessen hamper worth £100.

What's on after?

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts will be headlining the first official after party following the day of racing.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available to buy, with prices starting from £16.