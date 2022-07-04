Ladies Day will kick-start the long-awaited return of the July Festival at Newmarket’s July Race course after two years away.

The three-day Moët & Chandon July Festival event is back in full and set to start on Thursday, bringing top-class racing, courtesy of the Princess of Wales’s Stakes and July Stakes.

Spectators will see the very best racehorses compete on the track, while off the track, the coveted style awards are returning with a focus for the first time on a theme of sustainability.

Winners of the style awards at Ladies Day 2018

There has been an effort to source as many prizes as possible from local outlets, and the judging panel will include Beatrice Turner, an ethical fashion advocate, keen photographer and sustainability activist.

“I can’t wait to see some of the outfits racegoers have been preparing, and I’m sure there will be plenty who have waiting a long time to showcase their style,” said Beatrice.

“I’m really keen to see how people will promote sustainability through their outfits and it’s great that this year’s Style Awards will reflect the increased focus within fashion on looking at the long term.

Ladies Day and Style Awards at Newmarket racecourse. Picture: Keith Heppell

“It should be a great day after two years affected by the pandemic and we want to see outfits which both look good and do good on July 7.”

Over £5,000 of prizes will be on offer for the Style Awards, with the ‘best dressed racegoer’ award open to all.

Other partners include House of Cavani, John Lewis, Penhaligon’s, Discover Newmarket, Chestnut, Rutherford’s and Laird Hatters.

The judging panel is completed by Velvet magazine editor Alice Ryan, fashion influencer Amy Owen and House of Cavani.

BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts will DJ Ladies Day’s first official after party following the racing.

Ladies Day will mark the beginning of three days of fun and action at the Moët & Chandon July Festival, with festival friday on Friday, July 8, headlined by the Group 1 Tattersall’s Falmouth Stakes before Europe’s premier sprint race The Darley July Cup takes centre stage on Saturday,

July 9, when Denise van Outen will be taking on DJ duties after the racing.

Tickets for all three days of the Moët & Chandon July Festival are selling quickly but are still available here via the Jockey Club’s website.

To find out more or book tickets, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket/events-tickets/.