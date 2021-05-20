The widow of a Court of Appeal judge has been cleared of all charges after a man accused her of sexually abusing him when he was a young boy in the 1980s.

Lady Lavinia Nourse, who was married to Sir Martin Nourse until his death in 2017, wiped away tears as a jury found her not guilty of abusing a boy under the age of 12.

The 77 year old, of The Severals in Newmarket's Bury Road, described the allegations, which relate to a single male complainant, as a 'complete fantasy' and said her accuser was 'obviously after money'

Jurors at Peterborough’s Nightingale Court at the city's cathedral took less than five hours of deliberation to find her not guilty of all 17 charges.

She was cleared of five counts of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 12, and was also found not guilty of 12 counts of indecency with a child.

During the trial Lady Nourse said he had only come forward to 'blackmail' her after her husband died aged 85.

Jonathan Caplan, defending, said the man had invented the claims in a 'determined and coordinated campaign to obtain money from her' and said he had gone to the police when the ploy failed so he could 'sue her as a convicted paedophile'.

Friends of hers, including Dame Mary Archer and Sir Malcolm Rifkind, the former foreign secretary, appeared at court as character witnesses.

During the trial the court heard she told police in an interview in 2019 she was 'shocked' when she first learned of the accusations against her.

Lady Nourse has a keen interest in racing and bought her husband a share in a horse, Peace Price, which went on to be a winner at Newmarket.

