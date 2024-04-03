The landlady of a popular village pub has received notice to quit by email from its absentee owner.

Sharon Twite, who has run the White Swan in Exning for 10 years, said she was surprised to hear from the property’s owner who is based in Montana in the USA.

“It was a shock to hear I was losing my job and my home,” said Sharon, who was told in January that the pub would close on May 31 and she had to leave by that date.

The White Swan in Exning. Picture: Google

“It’s sad because we have a lot of friends here and I don’t have any idea where we’re going to end up,” added Sharon, who lives at the pub with her husband Kevin, who works for West Suffolk Council, and employs three bar staff.

She said it had been hard to keep the pub going after the Covid regulations kept it closed during two periods of lockdown. “But we still had to pay our rent even when we were closed so it didn’t cost the owner anything.”

Sharon is planning a farewell party on May 20, which will also mark her daughter Cara’s 21st birthday.