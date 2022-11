More news, no ads

One lane has been blocked near a roadworks area after a truck broke down on a main route out of Suffolk.

Over 30 minutes of delays have been reported on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said a lorry broke down near the BP garage, outside Exning.

There are delays on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

The AA route planner reports delays between junctions 36 and 37.

The average speed is ten miles-per-hour.