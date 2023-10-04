There were delays on the A14 following a crash earlier outside a Suffolk town.

The one lane that was closed on the A14 westbound has now been reopened between junction 39 at Kentford and junction 38 at Newmarket due to a crash between a lorry and a car.

According to a social media post from National Highways:East at about 3.15pm, there are about 2.5 miles of congestion on approach and delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.

One lane is closed on the A14 westbound between Kentford and Newmarket due to a crash between a lorry and a car. Picture: Highways England

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said that officers were called at 1.47pm to the scene and that there have been no major injuries.