Lane reopens on A14 after crash between Newmarket and Kentford
Published: 15:21, 04 October 2023
| Updated: 17:38, 04 October 2023
There were delays on the A14 following a crash earlier outside a Suffolk town.
The one lane that was closed on the A14 westbound has now been reopened between junction 39 at Kentford and junction 38 at Newmarket due to a crash between a lorry and a car.
According to a social media post from National Highways:East at about 3.15pm, there are about 2.5 miles of congestion on approach and delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said that officers were called at 1.47pm to the scene and that there have been no major injuries.