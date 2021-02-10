A14 eastbound lane closed near Newmarket after car crash near Exning Interchange
Published: 09:28, 10 February 2021
| Updated: 09:36, 10 February 2021
One lane is closed on the A14 near Newmarket after a car crash.
Drivers travelling towards the Exning Interchange A11 junction have been urged to 'pass with caution' after a single car crash at junction 36.
Traffic officers are on the scene and have put a lane closure in place.
Cambridgeshire Police have been approached for comment.
