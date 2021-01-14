The A14 near Newmarket is down to one lane after a car left the road and got stuck in a ditch.

The closure is in place on the westbound carriageway near junction 36 and traffic is also slow on the A11 southbound.

Drivers travelling through this area are asked to 'pass with extreme caution' as officers deal with the crash.

