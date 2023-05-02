A14 lane closed outside Newmarket after crash between car and lorry
Published: 09:28, 02 May 2023
| Updated: 09:29, 02 May 2023
A lane has been closed on the A14 outside a Suffolk town after a crash between two vehicles.
Police were called to the incident on junction 35 outside Newmarket on the eastbound carriageway to reports of a collision after both a car and lorry were damaged.
Officers are attending the scene after they were called at 8.28am today.
According to a spokesperon for Cambridgeshire Police, no one was injured in the crash.