A14 lane closed outside Newmarket after crash between car and lorry

By Cameron Reid
Published: 09:28, 02 May 2023
 | Updated: 09:29, 02 May 2023

A lane has been closed on the A14 outside a Suffolk town after a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the incident on junction 35 outside Newmarket on the eastbound carriageway to reports of a collision after both a car and lorry were damaged.

Officers are attending the scene after they were called at 8.28am today.

Officers are attending the scene of a crash on the A14 outside Newmarket this morning. Picture: Google Maps
According to a spokesperon for Cambridgeshire Police, no one was injured in the crash.

