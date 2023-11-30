A lane is closed on the A14 following a six-vehicle crash outside a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 9.55am today to reports of a collision of six vehicles on the major route westbound before junction 37, outside Newmarket.

Lane three is currently blocked with three vehicles also needing recovery, which is on its way to the scene of the incident.

Police were called this morning to reports of a six-vehicle crash on the A14 westbound outside Newmarket. Picture: Highways England

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said there does not seem to be any serious injuries.