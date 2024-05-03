A lane is closed on the A14 near Newmarket after a two-car crash.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 3.21pm to the incident at Snailwell.

The road was initially blocked in both directions.

One lane is now closed westbound.

The fire service was called but was not required.

A spokesperson said no-one was trapped and one person had removed themselves.

One person was left in the care of the ambulance service.