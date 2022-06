Motorists on the A14 in Suffolk were faced with two miles of congestion due to a broken down vehicle earlier today.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 36 and junction 37 at Newmarket due to the incident.

In a post on Twitter, National Highways East said there were delays of 20 minutes on approach.

1 lane is closed on the #A14 eastbound between J36 (#A11) and J37 (#Newmarket) due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic Officers and recovery are en route to scene. There are 2 miles of congestion on approach causing 20 min delays above normal travel time. pic.twitter.com/e1SnG6pdgj — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 7, 2022

The road has now fully reopened.