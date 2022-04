One lane of the A14 has been closed near Newmarket after a crash involving two cars.

Motorists on the westbound carriageway are facing delays of 40 minutes after the collision between junction 38 and junction 37.

Drivers are being urged to allow for extra time for their journey.

1 lane is closed on the #A14 due to a collision involving 2 cars westbound between J38 and J37. @CambsCops are attending. There currently 40 minute delays in the area with congestion back to J39. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/yj1RDlv3ZW — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 5, 2022

Cambridgeshire Police has been approached for comment.