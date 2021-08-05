Disruption is expected on the A14 just over the Suffolk border for hours yet as firefighters continue to tackle a lorry blaze.

The road is closed westbound and traffic is backing up as emergency services deal with the fire in a removals truck, which was reported at 9am, in a lay-by between Milton and Stow Cum Quy.

According to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, more than 30 firefighters have been tackling the blaze, on the road which connects Cambridge and Newmarket.

Lorry fire on the A14 near Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

“Traffic is building up and closures are in place so please avoid the area where you can,” the fire service added.

Diversions are in place, with Station Commander Vinnie Crook saying it could take two to four hours before the road reopens.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket are among the firefighters called to the scene.

More than 30 firefighters have been on the scene of the lorry blaze. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

