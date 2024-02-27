Lane closures on a section of the A14 are into a sixth day as flooding persists.

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11, with the first closure happening on Thursday amid heavy rain.

Tailbacks as a result of the closures were reported yesterday, causing 30 minutes of delays.

National Highways posted on X at 6.48am today that lanes one and two remained closed.

It said there were tankers on scene clearing the water alongside ongoing works to resolve the issues.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.