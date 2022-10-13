A lapdancing club in Newmarket High Street can continue to operate for another year after councillors approved its licence, despite objections including one from the town’s MP.

Member of West Suffolk Council’s licensing and regulatory sub-committee unanimously agreed Heaven’s 12-month permission on Tuesday after hearing both from objectors, and from a representative of the club and from one of its dancers.

Speaking on behalf of Heaven, barrister Gary Grant said 25 jobs would be lost if the club closed, together with 60 more at The Ark night club and The Gallery bar, which are in the same building and, it was claimed, would also be forced to close.

Innocence Night Club and Heaven in Newmarket

“Heaven attracts 12,000 customers per year, and a great number of those customers are racegoers,” he said.

“There are powerful voices, some of which are here today, and Heaven clearly isn’t their cup of tea, but to what extent should these voices be allowed to ban a lawful activity.

"We are talking about a licence that has been renewed every year since 2012, for a business which has extraordinarily discreet frontage and only opens from 9pm.

"Every adult who attends, chooses to, and every dancer who attends, chooses to.

"The objectors are asking to remove that freedom, and the four objections we have is a tiny number for a hearing of this kind. Not a single business and not a single responsible authority, including the police, objects to this renewal.”

One of the club’s dancers spoke at the hearing about the positive impact of her work, commenting: “I feel safe there. I don’t have any problems and I’m always walked to my car by a member of staff after my shift ends.”

Speaking against the renewal, Newmarket town councillor Rachel Hood said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Grant on his performance but the points he’s making are irrelevant, because nobody is asking for it to be banned.

"It’s about the location. It is wholly inappropriate and this establishment should not be placed on a historic High Street or close to school and places of worship, in contravention to council policies.”

MP Matt Hancock, who did not attend the hearing but put forward a representation against the renewal, said: “The location is clearly in a prominent position within this historic town and close to the Jockey Club, an organisation responsible for setting the very highest standards within the horseracing world, on which Newmarket depends for its survival.

“It is not an appropriate position.”