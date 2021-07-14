A final call has been made for entries for this year’s Newmarket Soap Box Derby, with the deadline having now been extended to midnight on July 18.

The gravity-powered time trial race, which is run in association with Newmarket Journal, attracted a crowd of around 2,000 spectators for its first edition in 2019, with the event’s second outing scheduled this summer for August 29.

Changes having been made for 2021, including the addition of new commentator Derek Thompson and free entry in to the race, although a £50 returnable deposit must be paid.

Despite the event costing nothing to attend or enter, donations from local businesses and sponsorship has helped to ensure the event will be able to raise money for Open Door and SOS Bus, which are its chosen charities, as event manager Christy Argyroudi explained.

“We have two chosen charities and the event will raise money in a few ways, including sponsorship and donations. The town council has generously helped cover our costs as well, which we are thankful for, and we are still happy to accept further sponsorship. We would also like to thank the Jockey Club for granting us the use of its field and helping us to plan the event.

“We are confident we can build on last year’s success, having taken on board the feedback from everyone involved in our 2019 event. We have children’s rides, 10 food stalls and live music going on, so there will be plenty there for families to enjoy, and parking is just £1 on the day.”

There are currently 17 entries and three parties making enquiries about registering a team, fuelling hopes that last year’s entry tally of 23 can be surpassed.

More than 1,200 spectators have already booked their free ticket, which can be secured via the race website, with hundreds more expected in the run up to the event.

The race will see points will be awarded to teams navigating the 400 metre course against the clock, with teams rewarded for the three categories of finishing time, soap box mechanics and appearance.

The scores will be decided by three judges, one of which will be Mayor Michael Jefferys.

To book a ticket, place an entry or find out more about the Newmarket Soap Box Derby, visit: www.newmarketsoapboxderby.org.uk

