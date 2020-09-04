Students off to university this month to study maths and/or computer science have a final chance to apply for a £3,000 scholarship to help them with their studies.

Applications for this year’s Bill Tutte Alborada Trust Scholarship close today. It is aimed at youngsters who live live within five miles of Newmarket, or have a link with the town, and have achieved a grade A in maths at A-level.

Students interested should go to billtuttememorial.org.uk/scholarship

Bill Tutte committee scholarship presentation to Matthew Timmons-Brown.

Selected candidates will be interviewed by the trustees of the Bill Tutte Memorial Fund on Thursday, September 10, at the memorial hall.

The scholarship was set up in memory of Newmarket-born Bill Tutte, who went to primary school in Cheveley, graduated from Trinity College in Cambridge and was recruited as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

There he broke the seemingly unbreakable Nazi Lorenz code, a feat which was said to have shortened the war by two years.

