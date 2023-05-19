A resident has pleaded with an inspector, at a planning appeal into the future of Newmarket’s controversial Queensbury Lodge, to fix an eyesore which had blighted the High Street for more than three decades.

Sheila Kavanagh, whose home neighbours the site, told the appeal at Mildenhall on Tuesday: “We have lived in a state of uncertainty for 20 years.

“I bought a house in a nice neighbourhood, now it’s a slum. There has got to be a solution soon as this is unacceptable.

Queensbury Lodge in Newmarket

Three companies linked to Stetchworth property magnate, Bill Gredley, which own the Grade II-listed property, its stables and neighbouring cottage, parts of which date from the 17th century, have appealed against a lack of decision on two planning applications and a listed building consent application by West Suffolk Council.

One of the applications is to build 123 homes on the nearby Fitzroy Paddocks and to convert the former White Lion pub to provide work space and a convenience store.

Planning inspector Paul Clark said he had to decide whether the plans would ensure the restoration of Queensbury Lodge, which was the council’s primary concern, and ensure its long term use for racing.

And he told the appeal he could understand the council’s concern that it had not been given any details of the proposals to restore the buildings which the council’s conservation officer Chris Leveson said had exceptional historical significance.

“My understanding is the council has one shot at this,” said Mr Clark. “If they don’t get the restoration of the stables right they will have given away the development of the paddocks for nothing. The council has not got an assurance that they will be brought back into racing use.”

For the appellant, Charles Banner said: “We want this to happen. What this proposal does is to put the building into a condition that it will be capable of being bought back into use.”

And he added: “Mr Gredley has horses in the neighbouring Fitzroy Stables and he might use the yard.”

Former Newmarket district councillor Andy Drummond told the hearing he had been trying to tidy up the site for 20 years. “We need to fix this and this is the last opportunity,” he said.

“Please help me remove this blot on the landscape and make the gateway to Newmarket spectacular. This should be a priority not something to be put on the backburner.”