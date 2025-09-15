The last racing saddle used by legendary jockey Lester Piggott will go under the hammer at a racing sale in Newmarket later this year.

The lots at the annual Budds auction of racing memorabilia, on November 12 in the John Lambton Room at the National Horseracing Museum, will also include Lester’s 998 Mercedes CLK320 with 3.2 litre V6 engine, which he bought new in February 1998 and has 147,000 miles on the clock.

The saddle, which weighs 1.1kg and bears the initials LP on the underside, is sold with a signed letter of authenticity from the nine-time Derby winner, written on headed paper from Eve Lodge, in Hamilton Road, where he lived and later trained, confirming he rode on it between 1980 and 1985, the year he retired, and had ridden many classic and big race winners on it.

Lester's racing saddle which will go under the hammer in Newmarket in November

It is expected to make more than £10,000.

It had been donated by him for a fund-raising auction at a Variety Club charity ball in 1986 and was sold by guest auctioneer, actor Charles Dance.

Also among the sale lots are a set of signed silks in the late Khalid Abdullah's iconic green, pink and white colours and worn by jockey Tom Queally when riding the great Frankel.

The Mercedes bought by Lester in 1998 is also being sold

They come with a signed letter of authenticity from Michael Marshall, former assistant trainer to Frankel’s trainer the late Sir Henry Cecil, and could make up to £10,000.

The lots and others will be on view at a valuation day at Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum on Thursday, when there will be an opportunity to have racing memorabilia items valued and entered in the sale if owners wish.

Graham Budd, head of the eponymous auction house said: “This sale has grown hugely in its significance over three decades and is now seen as the auction in which to consign truly important racing items.”