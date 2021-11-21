Three people have been arrested following an assault in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to an alleyway on the New Cut at approximately 11.30pm last night, after reports that two men had been attacked.

The victims - both in their 20s - were assaulted following an altercation in which they sustained injuries to their face and head.

Three people have been arrested by Suffolk Police. Picture: iStock

Both men were taken to hospital, however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men, a 62-year-old man and an 18-year-old, and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault, causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who was in the vicinity of the New Cut alleyway between 11.20pm and 11.40pm last night, to come forward to help assist with the investigation.

Police have reassured the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 65786/21.

