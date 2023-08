A learner driver tried to avoid detection by ‘pretending’ to go for a car wash, say police.

According to Norfolk and Suffolk Roads & Armed Policing Team, the driver also had no insurance.

The force says the driver, who was stopped in Newmarket, could now be banned.

Another day another seizure, this time in #Newmarket vehicle tried to avoid us by pretending to go for a car wash. Vehicle had no insurance and driver only a provisional licence. Driver will be summons to court and looking at a driving ban for their efforts. #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/MsaWLVT6aU — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 13, 2023

The team said: “Another day, another seizure”.