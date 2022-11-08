Newmarket moped driver apologises after police catch them using mobile phone
Published: 10:31, 08 November 2022
| Updated: 10:33, 08 November 2022
A learner driver on a moped had to apologise after police caught them using their mobile phone.
Officers stopped the motorist in Newmarket after they drove past a marked car.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver was 'apologetic'.
The motorist also said to officers: "Suppose you are just doing your job."