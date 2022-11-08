Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Newmarket moped driver apologises after police catch them using mobile phone

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:31, 08 November 2022
 | Updated: 10:33, 08 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A learner driver on a moped had to apologise after police caught them using their mobile phone.

Officers stopped the motorist in Newmarket after they drove past a marked car.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver was 'apologetic'.

The driver was stopped in Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley
The driver was stopped in Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

The motorist also said to officers: "Suppose you are just doing your job."

Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ben Robinson