A14 learner motorcyclist arrested for suspected drug-driving near Newmarket
Published: 08:25, 27 March 2023
| Updated: 08:31, 27 March 2023
A learner motorcyclist has been arrested along a major route near Newmarket.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle on the A14 yesterday afternoon.
Officers said the motorcycle was missing L plates.
The driver was also tested for drugs at the road-side.
After they returned a positive test, the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.