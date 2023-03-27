Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A14 learner motorcyclist arrested for suspected drug-driving near Newmarket

By Ash Jones
-
Published: 08:25, 27 March 2023
 | Updated: 08:31, 27 March 2023

A learner motorcyclist has been arrested along a major route near Newmarket.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle on the A14 yesterday afternoon.

Officers said the motorcycle was missing L plates.

The driver was also tested for drugs at the road-side.

After they returned a positive test, the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

