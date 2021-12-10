An £8 million project to redevelop and renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel has now been on hold for two years while the owner waits for council lawyers to sort out legal restrictions on part of the land.

Review Hotels Ltd, which also owns the town’s Bedford Lodge Hotel, bought the historic property back in March 2018 and, the following year got planning permission to restore the 17th century building, demolish a more recently built extension and build a new annexe providing additional rooms. That permission is only valid until November next year.

It was originally hoped the refurbished hotel would re-open this month, but the project has now stalled for well over a year, prompting fears that the project might be abandoned and millions of pounds lost to the town’s economy.

The Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket

Hotel chief executive Noel Byrne said the delay, which had also been exacerbated by lockdown, had cost the hotel’s owner millions of pounds.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “Releasing the necessary covenants on this land has proved complex and challenging and the speed of progression on the matter, at a number of points, has been in the hands of third parties due to historical land covenants.

“The council shares Mr Byrne’s disappointment this is taking so long and we continue to actively pursue the matter and work through all these issues to drive forward the land sale.”

A concept of the proposed Rutland Arms Hotel annex

SuffolkNews sister title The Newmarket Journal has endeavoured to find out more detail about the nature of the covenants and how they affect the redevelopment, but the council has refused to divulge any details.

Yesterday, a spokesman added: “We have been working to release the covenants on this land which were put in place by the previous landowner.

“We have made good progress and we look forward to sharing a positive update with Mr Byrne in the near future.”