A staff member at Tesco in Newmarket has retired after 44 years of service to the company.

David Ling started his career working at Fine Fair Supermarkets in 1969, before moving to So Cold Supermarket, which was later bought out before being re-branded as Tesco.

“I’ve done 31 years working on fruit and veg throughout my career, with 22 years spent working on the checkouts, but I think the time is right to retire,” said David.

David Ling retires after 44 years with Tesco in Newmarket

“The way I look at it is this way – I get to leave on the top of my game, and besides, we all have to retire one day.

“I’ll keep up with my walking hobby, which I do for two, three or even four hours some days.

“ I have my cycling too which keeps me active and I also enjoy doing woodwork, so that will all be enough to keep me occupied.

“The most important thing I want to say is a big thank you to all staff, past and present, for their friendship, laughs and banter.

“That goes for the customers too, of course, as I’ve become good friends with lots of them and I will miss that the most, because the job is all about meeting people.

“I’ve been really well looked after by Tesco and Alistair and I’m sure I’ll still drop by to say hello and pick up some shopping.

“I’m a bit nervous about leaving and I will miss everyone, but there has to be a leaving day eventually.”

David initially began his working life in supermarkets by following in his brother’s footsteps, and enjoyed the fruit and veg side of his work, feeling a little less certain about operating checkouts.

“I was always unsure about the technology when it came to checkouts, but I soon picked it up once I started and they actually have me training the new checkout workers now,” he said.

“Despite the nerves, I’m sure I’ll be happy and will enjoy my retirement and I’m looking forward to it.

“I would also like to add that I’m really thankful to all the staff here for making my time at Tesco so enjoyable.”

David, who has ‘Tesco Legend’ written on his name badge, worked his final day for the company on July 22.