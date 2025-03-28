A legendary musical theatre duo will close out the Newmarket Nights season, it has been announced.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who together have relased six studio albums, topped charts and packed out a whole host of arenas, will hit the Jockey Club Live stage on Friday, August 15.

As a duo, they have sold more than 1.5 million albums in the UK alone, and both became well-known for their turns the seminal stage show Les Miserables, before later starring in it together as the title characters Valjean and Javert.

Ball and Boe will close out the Newmarket Nights season on August 15. Picture: Submitted

To mark their 10th year making music together, and their recently released sixth album, Together At Home, the pair are taking on a 12-date arena tour, which will include lighting up Newmarket Racecourse.

The duo said: “Performing live is what we live and breathe, whether that’s in the West End, or a glorious Summer’s Day at Newmarket.

“We start our arena tour this weekend so to have Newmarket Nights to look forward to in August is very exciting. We can’t wait to head back out on the road together and to see you all very soon.”

The latest album from Ball and Boe is a hymn to the people and places that mean the most to them, and it followed in the footsteps of their previous five albums by hitting the top of the UK charts.

Prior to this tour, they had sold out three previous arena runs, as well as receiving two Brit Awards and fronting three ITV speicals.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and international director, said: “With their undeniable charisma and extraordinary vocals, Ball & Boe are sure to captivate the Newmarket audience - we can’t wait to welcome them this August.”

Ball and Boe join a star-studded Newmarket Nights list which boasts famous faces including Tom Jones, Faithless, Richard Ashcroft and Ministry of Sound Classical.

Tickets start at £33.