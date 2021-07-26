A Suffolk leisure centre has upped security after it was forced to close over the weekend following the arrival of travellers to its car park.

Newmarket Leisure Centre, in Exning Road, announced on Friday night that it would be closed on Saturday and Sunday, due to 'circumstances relating to the behaviour of travellers encamped in the car park'.

As a result of the closure, all pre-booked activities were cancelled as well as gym sessions and swimming lessons.

Newmarket Leisure Centre has reopened after it was forced to close due to travellers setting up camp in its car park. Picture: 2019

A spokesman from Abbeycroft Leisure, which runs the centre, said the company was still working to resolve the issue but that the centre would open as normal today.

"We have increased onsite security and staffing to manage access in and out of the centre whilst the travellers are located within the centre grounds," he said.

"We're working with the appropriate authorities to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

Newmarket Leisure Centre said it had upped security and staff due to the travellers' arrival. Picture: 2019

This is not the first time traveller groups have camped at the car park, with the centre having faced similar issues in 2019 and 2017.

