A series of sessions teaching water safety have been taught to pupils from St Louis Catholic Primary School in Newmarket.

H2go-swim, which is based in Bury St Edmunds and run by swimming teacher Sue Brown, has been running the sessions for children from nursery age up to Year 6.

Vital lessons in water safety were taught through interactive games, role play and songs, teaching pupils about the dangers posed by water, safety signs and water rescue.

St Louis Catholic Primary School invited H2-Go Swim in Bury St Edmunds to run land based water safety exercises

St Louis Catholic Primary School pupils enjoying the session.

A spokesperson for the school said: “‘Usually, each year from Year 3 upwards will participate in swimming lessons at Newmarket leisure centre.

“However, due to Covid our pupils have missed two years worth of swimming programmes.

“As part of the development of our Personal Social Health and Citizenship Education programme, we wanted to give pupils opportunities to develop their life skills to better cope with the pressures of the pandemic; from financial education and climate change initiatives to water safety.

“Our headteacher found H2go swim online and we were delighted to co-ordinate a whole-school programme for our pupils. Not only is learning to swim important, but basic water safety is an essential puzzle piece to this skill and for all aspects of life.”

Sue Brown said: “I am passionate about ensuring that as many children as possible are given the opportunity of staying safe around water, especially as lessons were unavailable during the pandemic.

“Children who have no access to swimming lessons benefit greatly from these water safety sessions.”