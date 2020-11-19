SUNNICA SOLAR FARM WILL SPOIL OUR VILLAGES

The scale of the Sunnica solar farm plan project is enormous, taking up valuable Grade 1 agricultural land which is so important to help feed us as a nation.

If these solar farms are needed please find brownfield sites or infertile land and keep them away from the naked eye.

A solar farm. (43204082)

This must not go ahead it will spoil the villages in question.

Perhaps the directors of Sunnica would like this on their doorstep.

Mick Lambourn-Brown, Moulton

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY

As you know, we all need things to cheer us up, so we have three early Christmas presents.

Trump is leaving, Cummings is leaving and the vaccine will be ready by the New Year. I have not been so happy since the Surpreme Court unanimous judgement saving Parliament.

David Webb, Wellington Street, Newmarket

JUSTICE SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING

With regard to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court list of convictions (Journal, November 12). Gareth Collin Arbon has been ordered to pay £289.75 compensation for stealing nine bottles of Champagne and five packets of steaks from the same garage. His only fine is £20 for begging. He did not receive a punishment for the thefts. He is of no fixed address.

Does this case give any victim – there is no such thing as a victimless crime – any faith in the criminal justice system? Is justice being seen to be done?

I think this particular case shows the system is not working and damages peoples trust and faith in the courts.

John Scott, Old Station Road, Newmarket

HIGH STREET PARKING BAY GOING TO WASTE

The natural parking bay outside the Martha V dress shop in Newmarket High Street seems to be very heavily guarded by two parking wardens who point out the double yellow lines.

This otherwise would be an excellent place from which to shop and spend in the High Street while in no way restricting the traffic.

Why, therefore, is our money being spent to restrict this?

I would ask the council to remove the restrictions and make available this valuable parking space which, owing to so much taxi parking, is in very short supply. Our High Street needs all the help it can get.

Name and address supplied

VITAL THAT SYMPTOMS ARE CHECKED BY GP

I am writing to you to remind your readers how important it is to contact their GP if they have concerning symptoms that could be cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has meant far fewer people in England have come forward with symptoms that could be cancer, such as an ongoing cough, a new lump or unexplained bleeding.

Cancer is easier to treat the earlier it is diagnosed so GPs still want to hear from anyone with worrying symptoms.

Please contact your surgery if you have concerns.

I also want to ask people who have cancer appointments, including tests and check-ups, to still attend them as we are seeing fewer people attending them.

NHS staff have worked hard to make sure cancer treatment can still be given as safely as possible so we are encouraging people to attend their appointments.

For information, support or just a chat, call Macmillan free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk.

Dr Mary Craig, Deputy Programme Lead for Macmillan Primary Care Cancer Framework

PANDEMIC IS ALSO A CRISIS FOR PETS

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be exceptionally difficult for all of us, but has also led to crisis levels of ‘pet poverty’ in the UK.

PDSA is a charity that provides free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

Since the first UK lockdown began, we’ve seen an overwhelming number of additional enquiries from pet owners who have hit hard times.

For many sick and injured pets, whose owners are struggling financially, PDSA is their only emergency service.

For more information on PDSA and the pet care crisis and how you can help, please visit PDSA.org.uk/whywematter

Paul Manktelow, PDSA Vet

