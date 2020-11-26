Letters to the editor

Email your letters to news@newmarketjournal.co.uk - please remember to include your name and address.

SUNNICA: SO MANY FACTORS TO CONSIDER

I expect we will be discussing Sunnica and solar panels for a while.Of course, solar panels are activated by light, not just by sunshine.

East Anglia has a third more sun hours than the national average. We have clearer skies, fewer clouds and less rain than most. Water vapour must attach to hygroscopic particles to make clouds and produce rain.Ironically, the reduction of pollutants in former major industrial areas has led to decreased rainfall, not that one wants dirty rain.

Most folk favour green energy but not necessarily its production on a site of such a large scale as Sunnica propose.

The matter will be considered objectively by a planning inspector who will produce a report for consideration by the Secretary of State who will make a decision.

Matters which should be considered are the carbon footprint of producing the plant and eventual recycling and reparations, also the health and safety aspects.

The loss of farmland and amenity must also be considered.

Suffolk County and West Suffolk councils have produced comprehensive and robust submissions for the Sunnica consultation.

Cllr Andrew Appleby, Newmarket Town Council

GO ONLINE TO HELP US RAISE FUNDS

With another national lockdown in place, Age UK has sadly had to

close the doors of its 250 charity shops across the country for a second time.

But some good news is there’s still a way for locals in the East of England to bag themselves a bargain andsupport older people most in need whilst their nearest Age UK shop is closed.

Age UK’s eBay shop sells a wide range of new and good quality items, including Christmas cards and decorations, homeware, toys and gifts, perfect for helping to make the festive season extra special this year.

Older people need us now more than ever and the money raised through eBay will help to fund the Charity’s vital work, including its Information and Advice and Friendship services, which have been a lifeline for older people during the lockdowns and throughout the coronavirus crisis.

We are so grateful for all the support our shops in the East of England have received from our customers and local residents throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to welcoming you back to our stores as soon as we are able to.

You can visit Age UK’s official eBay page at: www.ebay.co.uk/str/ageukwarrington

Our shops are also in need of volunteers for when we reopen again. To find out how you can help please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops

Nick Smith, Head of Retail at Age UK

DONATIONS WILL HELP CHILDREN IN HOSPITAL

Over 12,000 children are admitted to hospital every day in the UK and it has never been a scarier time for them.

With unfamiliar wards, health professionals in additional PPE, only being able to have one parent with them, and no visits from their brothers or sisters during the pandemic, it can be very worrying and lonely.

That is why play and distraction services in hospitals are now more vital than ever.

Having access to toys and entertainment, when recovering or waiting for treatment, or using play as a distraction for procedures can help to alleviate pain, aid recovery and bring joy back into children’s lives.

At the children’s charity Starlight, thanks to our supporters, we provide hospitals with boxes, filled with toys, games and puzzles to be used on wards.

This year, Starlight’s fund-raising income has fallen due to many cancelled events, which is why we have started our Time to Play campaign.

Our goal is to raise £300,000 before the end of the year to help 30,000 children get access to play

in hospital and limit the

negative effects of illness on their childhood.

It’s easy to support and our website has fun ideas of how to take part, including our Stream for Starlight fundraiser for computer gamers.

Or if you are able to, please considering making a simple one-off donation.

However big or small, it will help Starlight to continue to be there to support children and their families this Christmas.

I’m hoping your readers will join together and help support Starlight, to bring back joy into the lives of the 98,000 seriously ill children living in the UK’s lives this Christmas.

Please visit www.starlight.org.uk/time to help us.

Cathy Gilman, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation, Hammersmith

