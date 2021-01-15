Readers are unhappy that Newmarket does not have its own Covid vaccination hub.

TOWN IS ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE BORDER

The failure of the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (WSCCG) to have already identified suitable venues here in Newmarket for life-saving Covid vaccinations is inexcusable.

Letters to the editor

Surely arrangements should have been put in hand during the period the vaccine was in production. It is a question of poor organisation and efficiency.

This once again highlights the disadvantage Newmarket is in being in Suffolk. In bordering Cambridgeshire, vaccinations have been under way during recent weeks. In fact, a friend of mine who is over 80 years of age and lives in Ely has already had his second vaccination.

Anyone who views a map of the immediate area can see how unsatisfactory it is that Newmarket remains in Suffolk. The Boundary Commission will inevitably need to address this issue again in the future.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has, to date, attracted over £1 billion from Government for local projects. If Newmarket was transferred into Cambridgeshire, the town and immediate area would undoubtedly benefit as a result.

Peter Cresswell, Peterhouse Drive, Newmarket

NO HUB FOR OUR TOWN MAKES ALAN FROWN

With Newmarket’s population

We need a hub for vaccination

Going to the Mildenhall is quite a pain

We’ve drawn the short straw, once again

We’re supposed to help the NHS and not go out too far

But to get to Mildenhall, we must travel there by car

To have a clinic locally would really be immense

And when you think about it, its really common sense.

Alan Coe, Downing Close, Newmarket

OVER-80S WILL FIND IT HARD TO GET TO HUB

It goes beyond belief that Newmarket people have to go to Mildenhall for our jabs.

How short-sighted is the WSCCG? Doesn’t it realise most over 80s and pensioners have no transport, cannot use buses and taxis cost too much? What’s wrong with Tattersalls? The main arena opens each end and there are more rooms and space. Those who are not disabled can walk, the car park is large and there are no time limits.

Open your eyes WSCCG, otherwise tell us how to get to Mildenhall. The ball is in your court.

J Cross, Jarvis Way, Newmarket

CLAIMS OF BREXIT ‘TRIUMPH’ ILLUSORY

I cannot let Steve Britt’s opinion article of servile praise for Boris Johnson’s ‘historic achievement’ with the Brexit deal (Newmarket Journal, January 8) go without comment.

He declares that it represents ‘as good an outcome as we could have hoped for’, whereas the great question which will not be answered until years after Boris Johnston has moved on is whether we possess enforceable economic and political claims in consequence of our forfeiture of influence in Europe.

Most economists believe Britain will become progressively relatively poorer. Tensions will be reignited each time an EU summit makes new decisions on trade, environmental and health standards. Exporters and importers will face a blizzard of new paperwork and red-tape costs.

As for control of our borders, we can indeed exclude Polish plumbers and Romanian car washers but our new found liberty does nothing to resolve the more serious problems posed by non EU immigration, formerly relied upon by the health sector and beyond.

We are where we are and I hope to play my part alongside Brexiteers in making the most of this ‘historic achievement’, but to do so in the belief hailed by Mr Britt that we have just secured a ‘major triumph’ would be wrong and as illusory as the Brexiteers’ excessive claims of riches awaiting us at the time of the Referendum.

Keith Turner, via email

SIGN UP TO KEEPING HEALTHIER HABITS

Next month, we’re asking people across the east of England to keep up the new year motivation by signing up to take part in Diabetes UK’s first ever FakeAway Feb.

Challenge yourself to swap processed foods and takeaways for healthier alternatives throughout the month of February, while raising vital funds for diabetes research.

It’s simple – one month, totally homemade. Sign up to FakeAway Feb today. Sign up at diabetes.org.uk

